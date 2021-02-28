Katsina Govt Orders Reopening Of Four Boarding Schools

Katsina State Government has directed the reopening of four boarding schools in the state with effect from Tuesday, March 2 2021.

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, gave the directive on Sunday after his meeting with top officials in the Ministry including the Permanent Secretaries and the 12 zonal inspectors of education, among others.

This comes barely one month after day schools in the state resumed academic activities sequel to an indefinite vacation following the abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary school, Kankara by bandits on December 11 2020.

The Commissioner while clarifying that boarding students in the four command schools in the state are to resume fully on Tuesday noted that the schools were Government Secondary Command School, Faskari, Government Secondary Command school, Musawa, Government Girls Command school, Barkiya and Police Secondary School, Mani.

According to the Commissioner, male students in the remaining boarding schools are to report at any nearest secondary school to their places of abode to continue their studies while their female counterparts should await further instruction from government.

He said: “All girls boarding secondary schools should hold on a little until security situation improves.”

“We want to see that schools reopen and the students back in classes to recover the lost grounds in the school curriculum. At the same time, we are not toying with their safety and we have the assurances of the support and cooperation of security operatives in this regard.

“We also seek for the prayers of our Emirs, religious leaders and other stakeholders to make Katsina safe ” Charanchi added.

The Commissioner further revealed that Katsina State had about 38 boarding schools.