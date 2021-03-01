Bandits Kill 12 People In Sokoto

Suspected bandits have killed 12 people in Illella Amarawa in the Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A resident of the area told Channels Television that the gunmen came to the area around 2:00 am and kidnapped a popular businessman in the community, Rabi’u Amarawa.

Following the attacks, community members were said to have alerted the vigilantes who mobilised and chased the bandits in a bid to rescue the abductee.

The bandits with superior firepower open fire at the vigilantes and members of the community and in the process killed twelve persons.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the killing to Channels Television on Monday.

Spokesman of the command, Sanusi Abubakar, said members of the affected community resorted to self-help without calling on police, adding that it led to heavy casualties.

He explained that the police authorities have commenced investigation and also deployed five units, each comprising 63 well-armed policemen to areas prone to banditry in the state.