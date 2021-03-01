We Will See Better Security In Nigeria, Presidency Assures Nigerians

The Presidency has assured Nigerians of improved security in the country despite reports of abductions and killings in several parts of the nation.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to tackling the security challenges the country grapples with.

“We will see better security in this country, that is what the President is telling the country,” Adesina said.

“No President expects the citizens of his country to be abducted, kidnapped or killed. President Buhari is determined to step up the war against insecurity.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen Storm Secondary School In Zamfara, Kidnap Scores Of Female Students

The presidential spokesman explained that President Buhari had sworn in 2015 and 2019 respectively to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, noting that his principal is committed to the pledge.

As part of efforts to containing the worsening insecurity in the country, Adesina said President Buhari would convey a security meeting tomorrow at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Security Is Everybody’s Business

To Adesina, the issue of security is not just left for the security agencies alone but to all Nigerians in the country.

He advised Nigerians to be wary of the immediate environment, charging them to report suspicious movements of strange people to security operatives.

“Everybody is part of the security architecture in the country. It is just that the responsibility weighs heavier on one person or the other, but we all are part of it.

“If we have the mind-set that everything about security is the duty of the President that can only be wrong. Yes, the President has the responsibility to guarantee safety of lives and properties.”

Adesina’s remarks come at a time when the nation is facing serious security threats ranging from kidnappings to banditry, terrorism to militancy among several others.

Just three days ago, gunmen stormed a government secondary school in Jangebe, Zamfara State, kidnapping over 300 female students from their dormitories.

The latest abduction in Zamfara is happening when banditry is increasingly threatening the peace of the nation, especially from within the northeastern and northwestern region.

About five weeks ago, gunmen also attacked the Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident which took place on February 17 occurred at about 2:00 am when the gunmen shot sporadically with one student feared killed and several others abducted.

Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.