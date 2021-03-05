Insecurity: I Will Not Negotiate With Criminals – Governor Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said his administration will not negotiate with criminals.

He stated this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Anybody that is carrying rifles or arms against the state, they are criminals. I will not subscribe to negotiating with criminals,” he said.

“The issue of kinetic or non-kinetic, when criminals hold guns against the state, let us get them out. When people are ready, we should be able to provide succour for lawful Nigerians to have lawful employment.

“He who takes arms against the state as a result of joblessness should be dealt with decisively,” he added.

On the issue of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria who called off their strike on Wednesday, the Kogi governor said no amount has been fixed yet to compensate members of the union.

He also stressed the need for the traders to be compensated for their losses.

“The Amalgamated union crisis has been resolved and there are demands and one of the demands is compensation. As I speak to you now, there has not been any number or figure put forward or I have advanced to the Federal Government for compensation; it is just an agreement in principle that okay, we have heard you, please sheathe your swords, return back to your food supply.

“So, no figure has been ascertained at all. At least, there should be names, there should be police reports and worth of properties damaged and that has not been given to me by now.

“What Mr President has directed is that I should liaise with the police and other security agencies to ensure lives are secured and that extortion stops,” he added.

Governor Bello’s remarks come two days after members called off their industrial action, protesting what they described as incessant attacks on their members in the South and extortion by security agents on highways.

The members had blocked the movement of cattle and foodstuffs from the Northern part of the country to the South for almost a week.

Following the earlier strike, Governor Bello and a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode intervened which led to the call off.