New NDDC Complex: ‘We Will Remember You In History Positively,’ Akpabio Hails Buhari

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Thursday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his contribution to the successful completion of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) complex in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Akpabio who commissioned the building on behalf of the President described the successful completion of the building as, “A milestone which shows the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the development of Nigeria particularly the Niger Delta region.”

He added that “I want to thank the President for the love he has for the Niger Delta Region and to say that, Mr President, this is a monument that stand to remember you in his positively.

“The East-West zone that you were committed to completing started in 2006 but together we have pledged that this time next year, you will also commission section 1-4 and the good people of Niger Delta will all be grateful to you. Generations will never forget you, Mr President.”

The construction of the 13-floor NDDC new headquarters building according to Akpabio started in 1996 but witnessed a slow pace of work until 2019 when President Buhari committed to its completion.

Akpabio also noted that when he visited the project site of the NDDC complex after he became Niger Delta Minister in 2019, he was told that no Minister – or even CEO/Administrator – has ever visited the site since 1996.