Gunmen Abduct Ogun Community Leader

Gunmen have kidnapped a community leader in Imope, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Tajudeen Omotayo.

Omotayo, popularly called Oba Alade meta of Imope town, near Ijebu-Igbo, was kidnapped by gunmen on Saturday afternoon.

A source who is a resident of the town told Channels Television on Monday that the man left his place for Ijebu-Ode around 11 am in his car.

The source further said the victim was kidnapped by herdsmen on his way back home around 3:00 pm by unknown gunmen who accosted him at Oke-Eri of Imope and took him away leaving his vehicle on the road.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi also confirmed the incident to Channels TV on Monday.

“We are aware of the incident, we are on it. Our people are there, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit are there. The Area Commander, Ijebu-Ode is there. All the DPOs have been deployed to the place. We are working on it,” he stated.