Eight Convicted In Abeokuta Over Fraudulent Impersonation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibadan zonal office secured eight convictions on Thursday, March 25, 2021, before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The convicts are: Olayiwola Olamilekan Adewole, Raji Wasiu Olalekan, Uthman Dolapo Muhammed, Usman Toheeb Olawale, Oyesoji Tosin Isaac, Okegbenro Idris Olalekan, Oluwole Olusukanmi Yinka and Akinlolu akintunde Toheed

The defendants pleaded guilty to separate one count of impersonation, following a plea bargain with the EFCC.

After taking their pleas, Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced them to various jail terms and also ordered that they restitute their victims.

Olayiwola, Oyesoji, and Usman were sentenced to four months in prison with the option of N100,000, N300,000, and N50,000 fine respectively; while Raji, Uthman, Okegbenro, and Akiolu bagged three months imprisonment. Uthman, Okegbenro, and Akiolu got options of N200, 000, N50, 000, and N100, 000 fine respectively.

Oluwole was convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment with no option of a fine.

The Court also ordered Olayiwola to restitute $1,100 USD to his victim; Raji, $300USD; Uthman, N1, 184,336.51; Oyesoji, $1,800; Usman, $70 USD; Oni, $1,000USD; Oluwole, £2,000 to Jennifer Unichi and also forfeit the sum of N205,228:65 and Akinlolu, $950 USD.

The convicts are to forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.