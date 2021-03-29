21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Abuja, Niger

Twenty-one suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested at their hideout in Gwarimpa and Dawaki Extension, Abuja and Niger State respectively.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which stated this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest was sequel to credible intelligence obtained by the commission on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects were identified as Akpotegho Profit, Aseimo Prince, Ekhaguere Favour, Ekhaguere Esewi, Kelvin Ekhaguere, Temola Adex, Ezuzu Happiness and Ekhiyokwo Emmanuel.

Others are Mena Ejife Emmanuel, Clement Ifietekhai, Babatunde Ilori, Ejoor Joseph, Okunuwe Frank Durkio, Agbaga Kelvin, Ajayi Kehinde David, Akinwale Taiwo, Joseph Henry Junior and Agbaje Opeyemi.

Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, 26 mobile phones, 11 laptop computers, flash and Hardrive, three International passports and six handbags.

The commission said the suspected fraudsters in Niger State were nabbed on Friday, identifying them as Abubakar Haruna, Nuhu Alfa Katuna and Mohammed Adamu.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones and SIM cards

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.