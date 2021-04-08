Advertisement

Four Bandit Leaders Surrender In Katsina, Give Up 45 Rustled Cattle, Machine Guns

Updated April 8, 2021
Bandit leaders stand before their surrendered guns on April 8, 2021 in Katsina State.
Four bandit leaders on Thursday said they have denounced their illegal activities in Katsina state and surrendered 45 rustled cattle, two General Purpose machine guns, 24 AK 47 assault rifles, 109 GMPG ammunition, 95 7.62MM Live Ammunition, among others.

Katsina State is one of the states worst hit by the activities of bandits across the country.

Last December, bandits kidnapped over 300 pupils from a boy’s secondary boarding school in Kankara.

The boys were released within a week after successful negotiations with the kidnappers, the Katsina government said.

It is not yet clear whether the bandits who surrendered on Thursday were granted amnesty.

The Federal Government has rejected the notion of amnesty for bandits but some state governments, especially those in the North-West, have been quite open to the idea.

 

More to follow  . . . 



