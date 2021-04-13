Police Inspector Killed While Repelling Kidnappers In Abuja

The FCT Police Command has lost a police Inspector, Ambi John while trying to repel kidnappers along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the deceased died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Inspector John, attached to Operation Puff Adder, sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the operation.

“Following a distress call from Angwan Zegele, a joint team of Police Operatives from the Command and Operation Puff Adder responded promptly as they engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun battle,” the statement partly read.

“Unfortunately, one of the gallant officers one Inspector Ambi John attached to Operation Puff Adder sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the operation and was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.”

As part of efforts to secure four abducted victims, the police spokesman said the FCT Command launched a strategic operation.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped from Dankusa and still in custody of the hoodlums who escaped into the forest bordering the FCT and Niger State.

She added, “Nonetheless, Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad have made some arrests in connection with the abduction.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP Bala Ciroma wishes to commiserate with the family of the officer who paid the supreme price in service to the Nation and ensure that all the victims are safely reunited with their families.”

The police boss reassured FCT residents of the Command’s undeterred resolve to secure of lives and property within Abuja.

He implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number – 09022222352.