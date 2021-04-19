Gunmen Raze Police Zonal Headquarters In Anambra

Gunmen have razed the zone 13 police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State, during a violent attack.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

While details of the attack were still sketchy at the time of filing the report, it was gathered the gunmen opened fire on police officers on duty.

At least three cars were burnt as a result of petrol bombs they threw into the compound.

Reports say the gunmen sneaked in through the bush around the area, tried to break in through the wall but the policemen engaged them and they ran away leaving their guns including the GMG they collected from the Navy.

The incident comes two weeks after the headquarters of the Imo police command was razed by unknown gunmen.

The attack comes amid the growing security incidents in Anambra State.

The governor, Willie Obiano, recently raised an alarm over the worsening security situation, saying the state was under siege by criminals.

“I call on everybody, irrespective of affiliations to come together and support government and security agencies to fight our common enemy. Those who seek to destroy what we have laboured to build must not be tolerated in any manner,” Obiano had said.

Apart from Anambra, other states in the southeast have been witnessing a spike in criminal attacks and targeted assault against security agencies.