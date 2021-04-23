Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari, Northern Governors Meet Over Insecurity

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated April 23, 2021
Buhari flanked by some northern governors during the meeting: Photo: Presidency.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met with governors from the northern part of Nigeria as the country seeks ways to contain its numerous security challenges. 

The governors were led to the meeting by the Plateau State Governor and the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, and were also joined by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari during the meeting held at the President Villa, Abuja.

Part of the leaders’ resolution is to work with the Federal Government to address insecurity. Photo: Presidency

 

According to the governors, the meeting was convened to review the region’s security situation and seek ways to address it.

They also pledged to work with the Federal Government in a bid to tackle the issue which they described as stifling development in the region.

Some of the governors who attended the meeting included those of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Yobe, Mai Mala-Buni; Niger, Abubakar Bello and Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule.

The governors during the meeting. Photo: Presidency.

 

Nigeria’s northern region as well as several parts of the country have been battling various forms of security challenges including banditry, kidnapping, and herders-farmers clashes among others.

‘Not Good Enough’

Although the Federal Government had changed the security chiefs and adopted several measures to tackle the issues, criminality appears to be on the rise and critics believe the government has not done the right thing.

The governors want an end to all forms of insecurity in the region. Photo: Presidency.

 

Buhari himself had admitted that though the country is doing its best in taming the situation, the efforts are not good enough.

“I assure you, we are doing our best, our best hasn’t proved to be good enough, and we are getting desperate,” the 78-year-old admitted.

 

The governors believe insecurity is hampering development in the region. Photo: Presidency.

 

He, however,  gave orders to the military to ensure that in a few weeks the nation must experience a difference.

 

 



