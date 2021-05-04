Gunmen ‘Wearing Army Uniform’ Abduct Kogi Miyetti Allah Leader

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State.

Confirming the kidnap in Lokoja on Tuesday, MACBAN Secretary, Adamu Abubakar, said the victim, Wakili Damina, was abducted on April 30 by gunmen wearing military uniforms at Chikara village in the Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the kidnappers numbering about eight, drove in a white bus and entered the victim’s residence at about 12 noon and “forcefully” take away the victim from his house.

Abubakar said that he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the victim’s younger brother, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

He also stated that he immediately called the phone number of the missing Chairman, but it rang out and was immediately switched off when he repeated the call about an hour later.

The Secretary stated that he and some members of the association visited the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja, to know if Damina was in their custody but they said no.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ede Ayuba spoke to Channels Television on the kidnap via the telephone today.

He said some armed men dressed in army camouflage went to the Chairman’s house at Chikara village and whisked him away to unspecified destination.

The Commissioner said that immediately he was informed of the incident, he called Damina’s phone severally but there was no response, saying

Ayuba said the command since then has been making frantic efforts to know his were about while promising his prompt rescue.