Governor Bello, Others Hold Special Prayer For Security In Niger

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, and some stakeholders in the state have held a special prayer for peace across the eight emirates in the state.

The prayer organised to seek God’s intervention to end insecurity in Niger held on Sunday at the Central Mosque in Minna, the state capital.

Shortly after the prayer, Governor Bello reiterated the need for the people not to relent in fervent prayers to God.

He, however, gave an assurance that the government at the federal and state levels would not leave any stone unturned towards ending the security challenges in the state.

The governor noted that significant progress has been made towards restoring normalcy to the troubled areas, stating that the prayer session would continue even after the Ramadan fast.

“We encourage everyone, every stakeholder, every person to support the effort of the state and Federal Government with prayers and with God, I believe anything is possible,” he said.

On his part, the Director-General of Religious Affairs in Niger, Umar Farouq, believes the insecurity in the state requires divine intervention.

He said it was time for people of the state to come together to ask God for mercy and be of good conduct.

Farouq, who is also the Secretary of Niger State Imam Forum, called on the criminals to repent from their act, surrender their weapons, and return to God.

He stressed that engaging in criminal activities was against the teachings of Islam, especially in a situation where innocent people were the ones being targeted.

The special prayer led by the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Ibrahim Fari, also featured recitation of some verses from the Holy Qur’an.

Some of the other dignitaries in attendance included top government officials, traditional leaders, Islamic clerics, and other Muslim faithful in the state.