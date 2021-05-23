Gunmen Kidnap Varsity Official, Student, Two Others In Ogun

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four persons in Ogun State, police authorities confirmed to Channels Television on Sunday.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, identified the victims as the Deputy Director of Information Communication Technology of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Mrs. Lateefat Abimbola and a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Toyinbo Olayinka and two others.

He said men and officers and a tactical squad of the command have been mobilised to ensure the victims are rescued on time and unhurt

“Our operatives have started combing the bushes to ensure the victims are released while the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said via a statement.

According to findings, the abductions were carried out at different locations between Thursday last week and Saturday with the suspected abductors demanding ₦150m from families of their victims.

Abimbola was said to have been kidnapped in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday while Olayinka who is a 400- level Student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management was abducted on Saturday from a private farm at Abule-Itoko on the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

He was reportedly kidnapped along with the owner of the farm, identified as Dominic and a 17-year-old Togolese lady.

On the TASUED lecturer’s abduction, a source explained that Abimbola was abducted last week Thursday around 7 pm at a junction next to her home in Ijebu-Ode.

The source further told Channels Television that her abductors had not reached the family.

“Till now, we have not heard from the abductors. They’ve not reached out to the family,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Kola Adepoju said Olayinka was abducted where he had lived for three years.

He said, “According to the friend of the abducted student and a nursing mother who witnessed his abduction, he was kidnapped by gunmen at a private Farm in Abule Itoko, a village in Odeda Local Government where he had been working and living for the past three years as a self-sponsored indigent student.

“The Management of the University has reported the abduction at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweeran and it’s working earnestly with the Command to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student.”