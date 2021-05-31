APC Mourns Gulak, Calls For National Unity To Fight Crimes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is mourning the death of an APC chieftain in Imo State, Ahmed Gulak, calling for national unity to fight crimes.

APC in a statement by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe expressed shock over the killing of the APC chieftain.

The late Gulak died on Sunday morning after gunmen attacked a Toyota Camry cab conveying him and two others while on their way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri to catch a flight.

According to the police, the late APC chieftain left his hotel without informing the command and other security agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East, and Imo in particular.

He was said to have left without any security escorts while the cab driver took an irregular route to the airport before the gunmen shot at him at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The APC has “joined Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms. We commiserate with his immediate family as well as the government and people of Adamawa State”.

The party described the late chieftain as a shining political leader and patriot.

“The APC as all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national unity to fight crimes in the country and urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“While the majority of Nigerians sympathise with the victims of crimes in the country, it is discernible that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is apparently excited about the security incidents being perpetrated by evil-doers against the citizens”.

The APC reiterated the need for continuous support and cooperation with the security services who put their lives on the line to “protect us and our property”.