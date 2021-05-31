Bandits Burn Police Station, Kill 13 In Niger Community

Abdullahi Egba, Minna

Bandits have attacked Beri town in Bobi district of Niger state, burning down a police station and killing more than 13 people, including a police officer.

The attack was reported by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency in a memo on Monday and comes barely a day after about 200 students were kidnapped from a school in the state.

According to the emergency agency, the attack left several people injured.

The bandits also attacked Unguwan Malam Bako in Kotonkoro district and abducted an unconfirmed number of people, the agency added.

Niger state, the largest in the country, is one of the worst affected states by banditry across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Niger state Governor Abubakar Bello described the state of insecurity as a “war situation.”

“The situation has reached crisis level, in fact it’s a war situation that we have to confront without further delay,” he said.