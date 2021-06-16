Five Die, Two Injured As Fuel Tank Explodes In Ogun

Five persons have been reportedly burnt to death while two others sustained injuries in an explosion at Ajilete axis of the Owode-Idiroko road in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commander, Idiroko Unit, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, who confirmed the development to newsmen said the truck was carrying 33,000 litres of diesel when the incident happened.

While noting that the fuel-laden tanker was descending a sloppy road when its tank fell off and burst into flames, the FRSC Commander debunked earlier reports suggesting that seven persons had died in the incident.

He said, “No vehicle rammed into the tanker. The tank dropped off from the back of the tanker and exploded and the number of persons involved is seven, five dead, two injured”.

Those who died in the incident are said to be residents of the area.

Olaluwoye who noted that the accident happened at about 8:15 am, also disclosed that a bus and a motorcycle were also razed in the explosion.

The unit commander said prior to the arrival of security operatives, the tanker driver had taken away the head of the truck, adding that the police have been left to investigate and find the driver who is now at large.

He said that the corpses of the victims have taken over by their family members.