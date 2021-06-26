Troops Overpower Bandits In Zamfara – Army Spokesperson

The Nigerian army on Saturday said troops of 8 Division have neutralised bandits operating around Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa local government area of Zamfara State.

According to a statement signed by army spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops came under fire from the bandits but were able to overwhelm the gunmen and recovered one PKT rifle, a large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

Elsewhere in the state, troops were also said to have overpowered five more bandits in Bingi village, Bungudu local government area.

Reacting to the feat, Major-General Farouk Yahaya encouraged the troops to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North-West and other parts of the country.

He also appealed to communities in the North-West to support the soldiers with useful information to help them in their operations.