Armed Robbers Kill Police Officer In Attempted Bank Robbery In Ekiti

Armed robbers have attacked a commercial bank in Otun Ekiti in Moba local government area.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu confirmed that a police officer was killed in the robbery attack which took place on Thursday at about five in the evening.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Six Ceramic Workers In Kogi

Abutu explained that the group of armed men stormed the Otun bank and initially succeeded in breaking the bank security door before their mission was thwarted by the swift arrival of a combined team of police, military, and local security outfits.

He said an attempt to escape by the criminal elements triggered a shoot out which claimed the life of the officer while the robbers had to desperately escape via some routes on foot.

The police spokesman assured that perpetrators of the crime will be tracked and arrested, calling on Ekiti residents not to panic.