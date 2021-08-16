Police Arrest 13 More Suspects Linked To Plateau Killings

Thirteen more suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the weekend killings in Plateau State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, confirmed this in a statement on Monday. He said 33 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

He disclosed that the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi Lemu, was already in Plateau coordinating police investigative, operational, and peace-building response.

Mba added that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets in the state as part of ongoing coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs.

A police surveillance helicopter, two units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), and two cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) were among the assets deployed to Plateau State by the police chief.

The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, according to Mba, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

Baba assured the people of Plateau that the police remained committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in the state and other parts of the country.

No fewer than 25 people were confirmed killed and 23 others injured on Saturday along the Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were said to have been attacked while travelling through Jos to Ikare town in Ondo State, from Bauchi.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who condemned the incident had warned those bent on fomenting trouble in the state to desist from such actions.

According to him, the government will not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace of the state. He also warned that attacks on innocent citizens will never be tolerated.

The governor had vowed to ensure that those found culpable in the attacks would be dealt with decisively to serve as a deterrent and restore public order.