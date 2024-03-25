Death Toll Increases To Six In Plateau Communal Clash, Others Wounded

The death toll in the clash of communities bordering Langtang North and Mikang local government areas of Plateau State has jumped to six. Thirty persons were injured while forty houses alongside grain storages were set ablaze.

According to the Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication Musa Ashoms, the clash which was owing to land disputes, escalated between Saturday night and Sunday, leading to a rise in the number of casualties and properties damaged.

“There are alternative dispute resolution mechanisms which if employed nobody will be hurt but in this case, this was not employed as people who had lived together all their lives pick up arms against one another which is quite unfortunate,” the commissioner said.

“This resulted in six deaths, thirty seriously injured, forty houses set ablaze, and several food barns burnt across eleven villages in-between Langtang North and Mikang local government areas of the state.”

READ ALSO: Death Toll In Bauchi Alms Distribution Stampede Rises To Seven

However, the disturbance was later curtailed by security agents which prevented a breakdown of law and order in the affected areas.

In the meantime, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and former Governor Simon Lalong have condemned the communal hostilities.

In a statement signed by Governor Mutfwang’s Director of Press and Public Affairs Gyang Bere, the governor condoled with the victims. He described the clashes as unnecessary and unacceptable.

He enjoined the people to embrace dialogue which is the most civilised and effective means of conflict resolution rather than taking to violence.

Lalong, who represents Plateau South Senatorial district, in a statement commiserated with the victims of the violence which he described as unfortunate, and called for a thorough investigation to unravel the issues leading to the clash.

Senator Lalong admonished citizens to give peace a chance and adopt dialogue to settle differences rather than resort to violence.