PHOTOS: Freed Islamiyya Students Arrive At Niger State House

The over 100 students of an Islamic seminary who were recently freed after three months in the den of kidnappers have arrived at the Niger State Government House.

Their captors had let them go late in the night on Thursday and the government had made arrangements for them to be brought to the capital, Minna.

Upon arrival, they were greeted by their parents and government officials, all cheerful for their safety.

The gunmen had abducted the students from their school in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on May 30.

A few days later, they demanded a ransom of ₦110 million and threatened to kill the victims but 11 of them were released hours later, according to the Niger State Government.

The governor of the North-Central state, Sani Bello had earlier ruled out the option of paying a ransom to the abductors.

“Even though we have ruled out payment of ransom, it is time for the government to take decisive measures towards ending the bandits’ activities that are forcefully changing the lives of the people, especially in the rural areas,” he said during a meeting with the parents of the abductees.

Upon their release, the headteacher, Abubakar Alhassan, did not say if any ransom was paid.

The circumstances of their release are also yet to be clear.