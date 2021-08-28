Police Rescue Kidnapped Kwara Student, Arrest Six Suspects

The police have rescued a 300-level Mass Communication student of Kwara State University (KWASU) Khadijat Isiaq.

Khadijat was kidnapped last Sunday at Okoru village, near Malete at about 9pm.

The suspected kidnappers had on Monday contacted some people in Malete, demanding a N50m ransom before they could release the victim.

Six suspects involved in the abduction of Khadijat were also arrested by the policemen.

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed that Khadijat has been rescued.

“I am happy to inform the general public of the successful search and rescue operation conducted in liberating the abducted 300L Mass Communication female student of Kwara State University by name Isiaq Kadijat.

“The command wishes to acknowledge the support of the Inspector General of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the local hunters, vigilante and the school authority,” Assayomo said.

He added: “Six suspects involved in the act have been arrested, different categories of weapons used in the kidnap were also recovered. The suspects will be charged to court after investigation.

The victim has been medically examined and declared fit and will be reunited with her family.”

The Vice Chancellor of KWASU, Prof Muhammed Akanbi, expressed joy over the rescue of Khadijat by the policemen.

“We thank God for making this possible and our policemen for this feat,” he said.