Three Killed As Gunmen Attack Zangon Kataf Again

No fewer than three people have been killed and several others injured in separate attacks by gunmen in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incidents which occurred on Friday at Machun and Manuka villages followed the killing of five persons in Zangon Kataf earlier in August.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the latest incident in a statement.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the two villages and started shooting sporadically and in the process, killed three residents while several others were injured.

Aruwan said police personnel responded to a distress call from Machun village and raced to the scene.

On arrival, he explained that the security operatives were also alerted by gunshots from neighbouring Manuka village.

The commissioner, however, said the assailants had fled the area where three lifeless bodies were found before the arrival of the police team.

He disclosed that an unspecified number of victims were also injured in Manuka and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

In his reaction, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the fresh attacks in Zango Kataf and prayed for the repose of those who lost their lives.

He also wished the injured persons a quick recovery and urged the security agencies working in the area to ensure thorough investigations into the killings.

The governor also asked them to intensify efforts at apprehending the perpetrators of the attacks and bring them to justice.

On August 8, Channels Television reported that at least five persons were killed in separate attacks by gunmen in Zango Kataf.

Among those killed during the sad incidents was a 10-year-old herder.

The attacks occurred around the Maduachi Forest and the Kurmin-Masara area along Bakin Kogi in Atyap chiefdom in Kaduna State.

Also attacked by gunmen was Jankasa General Area Ground, as well as Ungwan Rana in Zonzon District and Ungwan Gaiya Village.