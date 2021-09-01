BREAKING: Bandits Attack Zamfara School, Abduct Students

Bandits have abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of students following an attack on Kaya Day Secondary School in Zamfara State.

The incident occurred at about 11am on Wednesday in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

A source within the government, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the attack on the school and the students’ abduction to Channels Television.

But police authorities in Zamfara have yet to confirm the incident.

Sources explained that the assailants invaded the school in a large number and left with the students to an undisclosed location.

