Sexual Harassment: OAU Sacks Another Lecturer

The Governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has sacked another lecturer of the institution who was found guilty of sexual harassment against a female student.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju.

According to Olarewaju, the decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Monday, September 6.

“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Dr Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate university sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation,” the statement read in part.

The dismissal comes years after the institution sacked a professor of Management Accounting, Richard Akindele over sexual harassment.

About two weeks ago, the university management formally inaugurated an anti-sexual harassment policy.

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and wife of the Osun State Governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola were present at the inauguration, as well as a former Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Professor Yemisi Obilade who was the main speaker.

At several fora, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the “zero-tolerance policy” for sexual harassment and other social vices.

The Council of University chaired by Owelle Oscar Udoji has also pledged to support policies that promote mutual co-existence between all the members of the university community.