EFCC Arrests 30 Suspected ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’ In Ilorin

Thirty suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys,’ have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kwara State.

The arrest made by the operatives attached to the Ilorin Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency followed a sting operation carried out at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

“The suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities,” said EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday.

According to him, intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around the Ilorin metropolis to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income.

Uwujaren explained that the commission executed a search warrant in hostels within the KWASU campus on Sunday based on intelligence and weeks of surveillance by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

“In the course of interrogation, those found not culpable were released to the Student Union Government (SUG) of the school, while the targets of the sting operation were brought to the Ilorin Zonal Command for further questioning,” he added.

Some of the items recovered from them include six exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones, and other incriminating documents.

The EFCC spokesman stated that the suspects would be prosecuted in court as soon as investigations were concluded.