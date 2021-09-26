Ten More Kidnapped Bethel Baptist School Students Regain Freedom

Ten more abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

This is the fourth batch of the students released so far by their abductors.

The police are yet to confirm the development, but a top official of the school told Channels Television that the 10 students were released on Sunday afternoon, after an unspecified amount of money was paid as ransom to the kidnappers.

Read Also: Four Arrested As NDLEA Uncovers Abuja Hotel Where Drugs Are Sold

He also expressed optimism that the bandits will release the remaining eleven kidnapped students still in captivity in no distant time.

A total of 121 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state were abducted by bandits from their hostels on July 5, 2021.

The students were later released in batches after their parents reportedly paid ransoms to their abductors.