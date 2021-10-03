BBN Season 6: Whitemoney Clinches ₦90m Grand Prize

The wait is finally over!

Hazel Oyeye Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has emerged winner of the 6th season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

He was announced as the winner on Sunday night, closely followed by Afije Roseline Omokhoa a.k.a Liquorose.

Other finalists included Emmanuel, who was the first to be evicted on Sunday, followed by Angel, Cross and Pere.

A clear fan-favorite from day 1 due to his perceived humility, culinary skills and sense of humor, Whitemoney now goes home with a mouth-watering grand prize of ₦90 million.

This includes a ₦30 million cash prize, cash in an Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, an SUV from Innoson Motors, a trip for two to Dubai, a weekend getaway to Seychelles, packaged by Travelbeta and many other consolation prizes.

The season tagged: Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye ran for 71 days and has now officially ended with a grand finale show that saw scintillating performances from ex-BBN Star, Avala and season 5 Winner, Laycon; fast-rising stars Lojay and Ajebo Hustlers.

With Whitemoney now N90 million richer, fans are reeling with excitement to go on this new journey with him.

The entrepreneur who hails from Enugu State says he hopes to continue doing business and also hopes to explore his music career more.

What we will miss?

Every season comes with loads of drama, twists and turns. This season was no different!

From Pere and WhiteMoney to Maria and Queen, Angel and Boma, fans definitely will miss the fights.

Also, what’s a reality TV show without love? This season saw some housemates get bit by the love bug.

From Nini and Saga to Liquor and Emmanuel, Michael and Jackie B, Angel and Cross, fans will also miss all that cupid action and will be waiting to see which ships continue to sail outside the house.

Ain’t no party like the BB Naija Saturday night parties and that’s definitely something we will all miss among other things.