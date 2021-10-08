Court Sacks Transitional LG Chairmen Appointed By Kwara Governor

An High Court sitting in Ilorin has declared the Transition Implementation Committees across the 16 Local Government Area in Kwara State as illegal and ordered for the conduct of proper election to usher in new executives.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had earlier suspended the elected Local Government Council Chairmen in the state and replaced them with the Transitional Chairmen.

Justice Hassan Gegele, while delivering his judgement on Friday in a suit filed by Elite Network for Sustainable Development (ETSUD) said the appointment of Transition Committees to run the affairs of the third tier of government is against the provision of section 7 (1) of the constitution.

READ ALSO: Court Dismisses Suit Filed By Dethroned Zamfara Emir

The Judge also ordered that all the funds expended in the running of the councils in the last six months should be refunded to the coffers of government.

Reacting to Friday’s judgement, the Kwara State Government said it would appeal the judgement.

“We wish to state that the reasoning of the trial judge is not a finality on the issue as it is subject to appeals at the higher benches, up to the Supreme Court. This allowance is guaranteed under our law,” a statement signed by the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo, said.

“In exercise of its right of appeal as enshrined under the 1999 constitution as amended, the state government intends to explore that right.

“It will also, as allowed under the law, seek immediate stay of execution of the judgment of the trial Court.”