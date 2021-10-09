Bandits Attack Sokoto Village Market, Kill 20 – Sources

Over 20 persons have been reportedly killed by bandits who attacked a market at Ungwan Lalle in Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto state.

Sources in the village said several other persons were injured and majority of them are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Sabon Birni while others with life threatening injuries were taken to the state capital for proper care.

A former council chairman of Sabon Birni local government, Abdullahi Tsamaye, confirmed the attack to newsmen.

He said the assailants came in large numbers into the market and started shooting sporadically, aiming at anybody in sight.

They also reportedly burnt vehicles and destroyed several other properties.

The police in Sokoto are yet to confirm the attack, as of the time of this reporting.