PDP Women Demand Deputy Chairmanship Position

Ahead of the national congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), female members of the party have insisted on having the Deputy Chairman (North) position.

The women made the call during a meeting at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Sunday.

Their demand comes days after the National Executive Committee of the party approved the recommendation of its committee to zone the position of national chairman to the North.

Based on the decision, all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and those occupied by people from the North will go to the South.

Days after that decision was announced, northern leaders of the PDP picked Senator Iyorchia Ayu as their consensus candidate.

The national convention is scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31.