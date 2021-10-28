Advertisement

Lawmakers Impeach Plateau House Of Assemby Speaker

Channels Television  
Updated October 28, 2021
Plateau Assembly: Saleh Shehu Replaces Yusuf Gagdi As Deputy Speaker
A file photo of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

 

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nuhu Abok, has been impeached by eight members of the legislative arm of the government.

The member representing Pengana Constituency, Yakubu Sanda, was named as the new Speaker.

The Speaker was impeached amidst tight security.

 

He was removed in the early hours of Thursday by the lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who were escorted into the chambers amidst tight security.

The lawmakers also named a new speaker.

 

Some security agents were stationed around the Assembly complex.

 

Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were, however, prevented from entering the Assembly complex.



