EFCC Denies Involvement In Raid On Justice Odili’s Home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday denied it carried out an operation on the home of Justice Mary Odili.

Reports of a raid on her home were condemned by the Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who noted that none of its officers carried out any operation on the Justice’s home.

There had been reports earlier that the EFCC had gone to Justice Odili’s home to execute a search warrant, as part of investigations into her husband, former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili.

“None of our operatives was there,” EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said when he appeared on Channels Television’s News at 10.

“It is not an EFCC thing. I have called all the security and law enforcement agencies in the country and they also denied that anybody has been sent to the house to carry out any search or arrest.

“A lot of people are trying to put us at loggerheads with the judiciary. And as you are aware, the work that we do, the judiciary is our biggest partner. They are just trying to cause problem where there is no problem.”