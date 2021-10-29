Troops Kill Several Bandits In Kaduna

Security forces have killed several bandits and also destroyed their camps during clearance operations in Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday, said the clearance operations were conducted in Faka, Katuka, Barebari and Maguzawa general areas, spanning Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

According to him, an unconfirmed number of bandits were neutralised by a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter after they were sighted on the high ground across the Maguzawa River.

Read Also: Another UK University Officially Hands Over Looted Benin Bronze

Furthermore, the security forces conducted clearance patrols to Katuka, about 9km from Kangon Kadi in Chikun LGA, during which their camp was destroyed.

One fleeing bandit was later apprehended, while some items including a motorcycle, one AK-47 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunitions were recovered from him.

During a subsequent clearance operation in Kangon Kadi and Barebari areas, one Rabi Hajiya Karime, the wife of a notorious bandit Zubairu, was apprehended.

Also arrested were Malam Idris Audu – a spiritual leader to the bandits – as well as Abdulrasheed Gambo Na Halima and Abubakar Idris Na Halima, suspected collaborators.

Similarly, some items used by bandits were recovered after dislodging and razing some of their camps in Udawa general area of Chikun LGA.

They include motorcycles, one AK47 rifle, some AK47 magazines, ammunition and hard drugs.