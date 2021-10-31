At Least Three Dead, Vehicles Burnt In Niger Tanker Accident

No fewer than three persons were killed in an accident at Enagi, Edati Local Government Area of Niger State.

Channels Television gathered that the accident occurred on Sunday between a tanker trailer carrying diesel and a trailer truck

An eyewitness said the vehicles involved in the accident caught up in flames, which led to the burning of persons and properties.

According to the source, three corpses could be identified at the scene of the accident while several others were burnt beyond recognition.

Six motorcycles and three vehicles also got burnt in the inferno.

Speaking via the telephone, a resident, Usman Baba Emigi, described the accident as very unfortunate.

He noted that the trailer that caught fire was still burning and villagers could not do anything to put off the fire.

He added that about three shops were burnt while no residential house was affected, adding that officials of the Fire Service from Kutigi and Federal Road Safety Corps were on the ground to intervene.