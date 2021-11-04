Advertisement

Police, Tricycle Operators Clash In Lagos

Bola Frazer  
Updated November 4, 2021
A file photo of policemen.

 

Some commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as Keke Napep, have clashed with police officers in the Meiran area of Lagos State.

Channels Television gathered that the incident occurred around Ile-Iwe bus-stop in the early hours of Thursday.

A witness alleged that the clash started when one of the tricycle operators refused to give a bribe to the policeman.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone call.

READ ALSO: Two Minors Raped As Gunmen Attack Kwara Community

Odumosu said the two parties involved seriously stabbed each other and are in critical condition but debunked the allegation of shooting at the scene.

According to the police commissioner, more patrol teams have been deployed and normalcy has since returned to the entire area.

Speaking further, Odumosu said he is awaiting further report from the scene for police to commence proper in-depth investigation that will reveal what actually caused the clash.



More on Local

ASUU Gives FG 48-Hour Ultimatum To Rescue Victims Of UNIABUJA Kidnap

Oronsaye Report: FG Sets Up Two Sub-Committees To Restructure MDAs

FEC Approves N20bn For Surveillance Of Aircraft Operating On Nigerian Airspace

Sanwo-Olu Visits Survivors Of Ikoyi Building Collapse In Hospital

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV