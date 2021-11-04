Police, Tricycle Operators Clash In Lagos

Some commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as Keke Napep, have clashed with police officers in the Meiran area of Lagos State.

Channels Television gathered that the incident occurred around Ile-Iwe bus-stop in the early hours of Thursday.

A witness alleged that the clash started when one of the tricycle operators refused to give a bribe to the policeman.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone call.

Odumosu said the two parties involved seriously stabbed each other and are in critical condition but debunked the allegation of shooting at the scene.

According to the police commissioner, more patrol teams have been deployed and normalcy has since returned to the entire area.

Speaking further, Odumosu said he is awaiting further report from the scene for police to commence proper in-depth investigation that will reveal what actually caused the clash.