I Found My Wife, Daughter Dead On Kitchen Floor – Danish Murder Suspect

A Danish national, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife and daughter has told a Lagos High Court that he woke up in the morning and found the victims dead on the kitchen floor.

Nielsen stated this on Tuesday during the resumption of his trial, adding that he watched a football match together with his wife and was intimate with her a night before her death.

“I kissed my wife and daughter and went back to sleep, about 2:35 am,” the Danish national told the court.

“I woke up around 7:30 am and noticed that my wife was not in the bedroom so I went to look for her.”

He was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr. Olasupo Shashore (SAN), who told the court that the evidence of the defendant was very crucial to his defence.

He told the court that on April 4, 2018, his family members watched television together.

Nielsen said his wife joined him to watch a football match which was unusual.

About the night of the football match, Mr. Nielsen said his wife knew it was a very important match to him and to his surprise she watched it with him.

He continued that around 9:45 pm, his wife and he continued watching the highlights from the game, before going to bed together.

He said that around 2:30 am, they both were woken by their daughter, Petra, who entered the room and said she wanted to watch cartoons on the iPad. And that his wife took Petra to the sitting room to watch cartoons on the Television.

The witness/defendant said he went to the kitchen and got some juice and snacks for Petra, while his wife warmed some food for Petra later.

The witness said he entered the sitting room and found their maid and other girls standing in the sitting room.

Nielsen said he asked them about his wife but they said they didn’t know.

He said he searched for his wife but saw her lying lifeless with their daughter on the kitchen floor. Nielsen said there was a strong smell of gas when he opened the kitchen door.

The witness said he tried to resuscitate his wife and daughter but when he realised that they were dead, he called his wife’s stepfather and told him and his wife to come to Lagos.

He said police arrived shortly before noon and asked him to call their family doctor.

“The doctor eventually came and afterward certified the two bodies dead,” he said.

However, while the witness was trying to narrate about the wife’s step father, the prosecution led by the Commissioner for Justice Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) objected to the evidence.

Onigbanjo said it was hearsay evidence and hence should not be admitted in evidence.

The defendant counsel maintained that the court should allow the evidence.

After the counsel’s argument, Justice Bolanle Okikolu-Ighile, adjourned for ruling and continuation of hearing until November 23.