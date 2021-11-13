Gbajabiamila Mourns Vanguard Reporter, Tordue Salem

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of a reporter of the Vanguard newspapers covering the House, Mr. Tordue Salem.

Mr. Salem’s body was found by the police on Thursday, a month after he went missing.

The Speaker said it was more painful that Salem, whom he described as a vibrant and committed journalist, went missing for almost a month before his corpse was discovered at a morgue in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila recalled how Salem distinguished himself as one of the finest journalists that provided covered the activities of the House for many years.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson Lanre Lasisi, Speaker Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the late Salem’s family, Vanguard newspapers, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the House of Representatives Press Corps.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late journalist, Gbajabiamila prayed God to grant his family and colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that Salem would be sorely missed.