Amotekun Impounds 50 Unregistered Vehicles In Ondo

As part of government’s efforts in beefing up security in Ondo State, especially during the yuletide season, the South-West Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corps has impounded about 50 vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses.

In a chat with journalists at the headquarters of Amotekun corps in Ondo, Commander of the Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed that the government had earlier given a two-week ultimatum to all vehicle users with tinted glasses to obtain police permit.

He said some hoodlums are fond of hiding under the darkness at night, moving around, using such vehicles to commit evil acts in the state.

According to Adeleye, recently, there was an intelligence report that bandits are about striking and carrying out nefarious activities in some parts of the southwest, and the public was notified of it.

He noted that subsequently, there were armed robbery attacks in some of the areas mentioned in the report; one in Ekiti and one in Osun state.

He added that operatives of the Amotekun Corps, the Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are already positioned on the major roads in the state to enforce the directive.

The Amotekun boss debunked the allegation that some of its officers were going around checking people’s phones and demanding vehicle particulars of motorists on the roads.

He described the allegations as cheap social media blackmail which could not prevent the security agents from ensuring the safety of the residents of the state.