Gunmen Kill Over 10 Worshipers In Niger State

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have stormed Ba’are village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing over 10 worshipers in a mosque.

The worshipers were killed while observing Subhi prayer on Wednesday morning.

The gunmen invaded the mosque with different kinds of weapons and ordered them to remain in their positions.

It was gathered that the gunmen came into the village on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons and positioned themselves at the entrance of the mosque before they started killing the worshipers.

Channels Television also learnt that the worshipers were on the last Raka’at of the prayer when the gunmen opened fire on them with nine people sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

It was further gathered that the gunmen on their arrival, blocked the entrances of the mosque and started shooting into the air, forcing the worshipers to run for their safety.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Bala Kuryas, confirmed the report but said only nine persons were killed by the gunmen.

He said the command has already mobilized his men to track down the hoodlums with the aim of bringing them to book.