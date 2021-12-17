Bandits Scamper For Safety As Military Raid Criminal Enclave In Sokoto

Bandits operating within Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, on Thursday came under heavy fire from a joint military operation taskforce team.

The bandits who are said to be led by a certain Bello Turji, were left scampering in the wake of the raid which left several marauders injured while others were killed.

Sources in the army say the military onslaught was led by the General Officer Commanding of 8th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey.

Two villages within Isa LGA, Satiru and Katanga, recently came under a series of attacks from bandits, leading to the death of many villagers.

However, in a turnaround of events, the military are said to have stormed the marauders’ hideouts between Thursday and Friday, killing many of the gunmen.

Sources say some of the bandits who survived the raid were seen trying to flee along the outskirts of Bafarawa village, some running away on their motorcycles.

As at the time of filing this report, all attempts to reach the division’s army spokesman in the division was unsuccessful. Further details regarding the development are expected within the coming hours.