Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos On Christmas Eve

A pipeline has exploded in the Egbeda area of Lagos State on Friday morning.

The incident happened at Isale Odo, LASU/Isheri Road.

As of the time of this report, no casualties have been confirmed but men of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), security officials, firefighters, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are at the scene of the incident.

The explosion was due to an electric pole collapse. Eyewitnesses say the fire started after the electricity cable collapsed, leading to electric sparks around the area.

The sparks were said to have gotten to a spilled content of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) around the area, thus triggering the explosion.

South-West Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said the explosion does not pose any threat to the public. But residents of Igando, Idimu axis are strongly advised to observe serious safety precautions due to the collapse of high tension poles that emanated from Egbin Hydropower Station.

The line came in from Ikorodu across Ikeja and other areas. Power service agencies especially the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) and others are trying to isolate the 330 line for safety reasons.

Spillage is a common occurrence in the pipeline corridor due to the activities of vandals.