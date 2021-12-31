Advertisement

NCDC Confirms 1,139 New COVID-19 Cases In 18 States, FCT

Channels Television  
Updated December 31, 2021
A file photo of an NCDC official and two others on duty.

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 1,139 new infections were confirmed on Thursday, as the country’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Giving an update on its efforts at containing the spread of the disease, the agency revealed in a Facebook post on Friday that the new cases were confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They include Rivers – 420, Lagos – 324, Oyo – 81, Gombe – 47, Akwa Ibom – 41, Kaduna – 36, Niger – 36, Ondo – 35, and FCT – 29.

Others are Delta – 18, Edo – 15, Ogun – 14, Kano – 12, Cross River – nine, Ekiti – eight, Kebbi – eight, Nasarawa – four, Enugu – one, and Jigawa – one.

READ ALSO: 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day

Of the 41 cases reported in Akwa Ibom State, the NCDC stated that 12 cases were recorded on December 27, while 15 and 14 infections were logged on December 28 and 29.

Similarly, there was a backlog of confirmed cases from Lagos State from December 17 to 29 (321), while 99 infections were recorded on December 30.

Three states – Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto, recorded no new case.

Data from the NCDC revealed that one more fatality was recorded on Thursday, raising the nation’s toll to 3,030.

Since the country reported its first case in late February 2020, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 241,513 infections out of which 214,003 infected people have been discharged.

The NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,823,309 samples while 24,480 cases are still active in various states and the FCT.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos94,07813,25480,063761
FCT27,1333,04623,853234
Rivers14,7701,04013,576154
Kaduna10,54027510,18085
Plateau10,1961629,96173
Oyo9,8668118,862193
Edo7,4905496,660281
Ogun5,7082065,42181
Delta4,9802,3142,556110
Ondo4,9092644,545100
Kano4,7021884,391123
Akwa Ibom4,5281354,34944
Kwara4,2284553,70964
Osun3,107672,95189
Enugu2,913192,86529
Gombe2,831652,70660
Nasarawa2,6132292,34539
Anambra2,489582,41219
Katsina2,377132,32737
Imo2,3102541,99957
Abia2,129862,01033
Ebonyi2,062262,00432
Ekiti1,9121291,75528
Benue1,9073701,51225
Bauchi1,857431,79123
Borno1,5321881,30638
Bayelsa1,296421,22628
Taraba1,269151,22232
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,1139599820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River7132366525
Jigawa628960217
Yobe50234909
Kebbi478845416
Zamfara375123549
Kogi5032


