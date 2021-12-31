NCDC Confirms 1,139 New COVID-19 Cases In 18 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 1,139 new infections were confirmed on Thursday, as the country’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Giving an update on its efforts at containing the spread of the disease, the agency revealed in a Facebook post on Friday that the new cases were confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They include Rivers – 420, Lagos – 324, Oyo – 81, Gombe – 47, Akwa Ibom – 41, Kaduna – 36, Niger – 36, Ondo – 35, and FCT – 29.

Others are Delta – 18, Edo – 15, Ogun – 14, Kano – 12, Cross River – nine, Ekiti – eight, Kebbi – eight, Nasarawa – four, Enugu – one, and Jigawa – one.

Of the 41 cases reported in Akwa Ibom State, the NCDC stated that 12 cases were recorded on December 27, while 15 and 14 infections were logged on December 28 and 29.

Similarly, there was a backlog of confirmed cases from Lagos State from December 17 to 29 (321), while 99 infections were recorded on December 30.

Three states – Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto, recorded no new case.

Data from the NCDC revealed that one more fatality was recorded on Thursday, raising the nation’s toll to 3,030.

Since the country reported its first case in late February 2020, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 241,513 infections out of which 214,003 infected people have been discharged.

The NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,823,309 samples while 24,480 cases are still active in various states and the FCT.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: