Eight Passengers Dead, Others Injured In Ondo Auto Crash

Eight persons have lost their lives in a road crash in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Eight other persons were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident that happened at Bagbe, a village located about 10 kilometers from Ondo city, along the Ondo/Ore Highway.

The crash was said to have involved two vehicles: an 18-passenger Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ARC 616 XA and a truck without a registration number.

READ ALSO: Niger Communities Still Paying Levies To Bandits, Governor Bello Laments

An eyewitness account stated that the driver of the bus was at high speed and about to overtake another vehicle when he lost control and collided with the truck on the motion on the other lane of the road.

Men of the Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the State Police Command were said to have been drafted to the area to ease the traffic congestion resulting from the fatal crash.

An officer of the FRSC told Channels Television that the crash was caused by speed limit violation and dangerous driving on the part of the bus driver.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami also confirmed the road crash, saying normalcy has since returned to the area as a result of the intervention of men of the command.

Meanwhile, the remains of the dead victims have been deposited at the mortuary in a nearby hospital; while those injured ones are also receiving treatment.