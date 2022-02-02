Senate Confirms Six New INEC National Commissioners, One REC

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointments of seven persons nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as national commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They include Mohammed Haruna (Niger State), May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta State), Ukeagu Nnamdi (Abia State), Retired Major General A. B. Alkali (Adamawa State), Professor Rhoda Gunus (Bayelsa State), Sam Olumekun (Ondo State), and Olaniyi Ijalaye (Ondo State).

During Wednesday’s plenary, Senator Kabiru Gaya asked the Senate to consider the report of its Committee on INEC on the confirmation of the appointees.

After the report was laid and presented on the floor of the chamber, some lawmakers who attended the plenary took turns to give their opinions on the development.

[READ ALSO] #EndSARS Protest: Senate Calls For Holistic Reform Of Police Force

Giving his support to the report, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu did not disappoint the people of Delta.

“Mr President, I stand here again this time with bigger pride to support this nomination,” he stated while his colleague from Delta, Senator James Manager, posited that all that Omo-Agege had said about the nominations were correct.

“I want to thank the President for nominating these people of integrity and capacity,” Manager added. “Mr President (Buhari) has done well for the nominations of these prominent Nigerians.”

Senator Gabriel Suswam also aligned himself with the position of his counterparts who spoke earlier and urged the Senate to approve the committee’s report, saying there was no need for much argument.

The lawmakers later resolved into Committee of the Whole to consider the report after which they reverted to plenary.

Thereafter, Haruna was confirmed as the national commissioner for North Central, Agbamuche-Mbu and national commissioner for South South, and Nnamdi as national commissioner for South East.

Other national commissioners whose appointments were confirmed included Alkali – North East, Gunus – South South, and Olumekun – South West.

Ijalaye, on his part, was the only appointee confirmed as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.