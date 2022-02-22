Court Sentences Ex-Minister Sarah Ochekpe, Two Others For Money Laundering

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos has sentenced Former Minister of Water Resources Sarah Ochekpe and two others to three years imprisonment each for money laundry with an option of a N1million fine on each count.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Haruna Kurya found the trio of Sarah Ochekpe, Raymond Dabo, and Leo Sunday Jitung guilty on two counts out of the three filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trio, were, however, released after payment of the N1million option of fine.

The accused have been standing trial for the past four years on charges bordering on money laundering, conspiracy, and accepting cash payment against threshold as allowed by law.

The court found them guilty on counts one and two for conspiracy as well as retention of N450 million which is above the amount allowed by law.

They, were, however, discharged and acquitted on the third charge.

Ochekpe served as Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan.