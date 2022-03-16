NJC Issues Warning To Two Judges, Places One On ‘Watch List’

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Wednesday issued a letter of warning to two judges and placed one of them on the ‘watch list’.

This was announced in a statement signed on Wednesday by Soji Oye, the Director, Information, NJC, in Abuja.

The judges affected include Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State.

Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja was issued a warning letter and placed on Council’s “Watch List” for a period of one year while Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State was issued a letter of warning.

The NJC also recommended the appointment of six heads of court and nine judicial officers for the Federal and State High Courts, Sharia Court, and Customary Court of Appeal.

See the full statement below…