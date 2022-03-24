Super Eagles Arrive In Ghana Ahead Of Crunch Tie

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have landed in Ghana as they prepare for Friday’s World Cup Playoff against the Black Stars.

John Noble, the goalkeeper for Enyimba F.C made the final contingent of 25 players and officials to have landed in Kumasi, other members include captain Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Moses Simon, Dennis, Joe Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Kenneth Omeruo, Sanusi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Amoo, Lookman Haruna and Umar.

On Tuesday, the three-time African champions held their first training in Abuja with Coach Austine Eguavoen expressing satisfaction over the players’ fitness.





“I am very satisfied. You can see that the boys are ready to go,” the former defender told the press after the first session of training.

“The good thing is that they are in season. They are in form and their confidence is very high. No injury worries and I am very satisfied with what we saw in our first training session, one hour, 15 minutes.”

Ghana’s largest stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, home to sports clubs, Asante Kotoko as well as King Faisa with a 40,528 capacity, will host both sides on Friday at 20:30 G.M.T.

Ghana despite their poor showing at the recent AFCON tournament, remain the dominant country based on past meetings, having won 21 out of 49 of their previous games. 18 of those ended in draws.